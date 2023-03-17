Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.84.
Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.