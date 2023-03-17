Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

