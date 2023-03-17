Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform”

CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.69) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.73 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2,536.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

