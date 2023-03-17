Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $38.11 on Monday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease



Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Stories

