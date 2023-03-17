JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 545

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($6.52) to GBX 545 ($6.64) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 520 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.58) to GBX 546 ($6.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.83) to GBX 545 ($6.64) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $529.33.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.