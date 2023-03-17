Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.73 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

