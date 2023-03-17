Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

DTIL stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

