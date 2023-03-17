Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Precision BioSciences Stock Down 1.2 %
DTIL stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
