Barclays Cuts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 194

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 196 ($2.39) to GBX 194 ($2.36) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 247 ($3.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. AlphaValue lowered M&G to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.70.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

MGPUF opened at $2.62 on Monday. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.