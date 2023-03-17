Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.46.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.70.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.
