Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $45.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. Randstad has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

