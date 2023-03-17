Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $90.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,364,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Further Reading

