Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
CLSD stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.95.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
