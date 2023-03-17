Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 5.0% in February

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.68.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

