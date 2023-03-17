Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Expands By 6.6%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 and have sold 412,954 shares valued at $30,817,335. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,918 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 689,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

