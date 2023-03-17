Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Decreased by Analyst

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 249,794 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

