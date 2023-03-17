Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 70,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Limbach Stock Up 4.7 %

LMB stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

