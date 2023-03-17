Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL opened at $0.28 on Friday. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lion Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lion Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lion Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

