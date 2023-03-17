Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Rises By 9.9%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Lilium Price Performance
LILMW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.
