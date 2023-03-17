Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Sunday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Stories

