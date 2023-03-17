Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Issued By Wedbush

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Getty Images in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Getty Images stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

