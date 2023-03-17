Genius Sports Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genius Sports in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Genius Sports Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.