Enerplus Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

ERF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.19. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

