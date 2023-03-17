CubeSmart Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a report issued on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CUBE stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 454.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $4,894,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

