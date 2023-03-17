ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ChromaDex in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

ChromaDex Stock Down 3.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 469,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.