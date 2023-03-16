Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 385,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.