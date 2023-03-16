Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 5,525 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.