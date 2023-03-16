Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

VZ opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.