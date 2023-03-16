WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $5,283,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 32.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 80.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $425,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.34 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

