Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

WMT stock opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $376.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

