Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by LFS Asset Management

LFS Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. LFS Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 43.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.0% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.57. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

