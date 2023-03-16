Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

