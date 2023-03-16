Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

