Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

ADBE opened at $333.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.17. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

