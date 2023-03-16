Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

