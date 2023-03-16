155,268 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 155,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $734.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.
G-III Apparel Group Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
