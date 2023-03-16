155,268 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 155,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $734.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

