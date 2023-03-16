Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Williams Companies worth $366,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.