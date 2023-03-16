JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $377.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.