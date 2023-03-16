New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director David Ogens Purchases 5,400 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $11.91 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,796,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after buying an additional 171,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,114,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,398,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after buying an additional 201,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,478,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 112,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.