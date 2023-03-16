Penn Capital Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KW. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

KW stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.34%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Further Reading

