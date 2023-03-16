Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 88,453 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,186 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,759,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE HR opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

