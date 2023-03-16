Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

