Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 120 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

MTB opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

