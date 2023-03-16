Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

