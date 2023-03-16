Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,543 shares of company stock worth $6,510,119. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.