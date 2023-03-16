Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Marriott International worth $369,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

