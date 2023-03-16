Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Acquires 147,467 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 147,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$82,434.05 ($54,956.04).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 202,533 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,102.07 ($80,068.05).

CountPlus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CountPlus Announces Dividend

About CountPlus

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

