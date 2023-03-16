Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 818 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,632,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

