Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

