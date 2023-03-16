Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEP stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.