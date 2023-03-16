Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Blackstone worth $365,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $86.67 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

