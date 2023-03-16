Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.18% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGVC. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,707,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $8,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $5,279,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $4,986,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $3,976,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGVC opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

